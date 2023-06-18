Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes $257,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

