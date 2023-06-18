Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

