Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after purchasing an additional 377,717 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.38 and a 200-day moving average of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

