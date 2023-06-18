TrueFi (TRU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.05 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $39.16 million and $6.05 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0396396 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $6,796,907.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

