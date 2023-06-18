U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

USB opened at $33.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

