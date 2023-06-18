U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

SLCA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $959.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,934,000 after buying an additional 107,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 422,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,863,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 180,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.