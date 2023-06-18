Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.58 billion and $33.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $4.48 or 0.00016911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00292160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.52939396 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 701 active market(s) with $40,523,114.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

