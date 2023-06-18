UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $654,908.14

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $654,908.14 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00013268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00292654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,061,131 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,061,651.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.54536678 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $695,450.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

