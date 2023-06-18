Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Decreased by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.25 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

