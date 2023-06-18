Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 456,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

