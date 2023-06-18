Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

