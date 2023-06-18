Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.