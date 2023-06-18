Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for approximately 4.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 5.05% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $30,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFVA. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $99.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $617.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

