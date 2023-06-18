Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VEEV opened at $200.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.65.
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
