Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.53 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $33.53 million and $336,590.82 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00043453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00032847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,463,771,793 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

