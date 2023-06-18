Veracity Capital LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $612.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.