Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Hits $905,524.56

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and $905,524.56 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,356.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00292915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00520442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00406119 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,906,950 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,906,932 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

