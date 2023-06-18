VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.08.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.