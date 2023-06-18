Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.35.
Vipshop Price Performance
VIPS stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.