Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

VIPS stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

