Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.35 million and approximately $528,778.38 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00043405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,697,950 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

