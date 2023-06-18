WAX (WAXP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $136.64 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,000,473,773 coins and its circulating supply is 3,317,493,254 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

