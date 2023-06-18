WAXE (WAXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,391.14

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, WAXE has traded down 2% against the dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $42,391.14 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $41.90 or 0.00158061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

