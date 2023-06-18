Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EHI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. 44,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,436. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 101.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 207,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $263,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

