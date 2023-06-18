Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of EHI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. 44,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,436. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
