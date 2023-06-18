Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $217.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day moving average is $210.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

