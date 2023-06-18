Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 3,192 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after buying an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

IWD opened at $156.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

