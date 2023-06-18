Woodstock Corp Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

