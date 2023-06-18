Woodstock Corp Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

