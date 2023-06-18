Woodstock Corp Sells 2,110 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 2.6% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $72.78 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

