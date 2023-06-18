WOW-token (WOW) Tops One Day Volume of $12.16

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.17 million and approximately $12.16 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003400 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007083 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015276 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
