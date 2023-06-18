X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.859 per share on Monday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

USOI opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $114.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000.

