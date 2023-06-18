XDC Network (XDC) One Day Volume Tops $1.54 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. XDC Network has a total market cap of $450.52 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XDC Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,843,879,809 coins. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

