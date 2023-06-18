yearn.finance Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $5,659.07 or 0.21400057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $186.83 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,014 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

