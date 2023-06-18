YUSD Stablecoin Hits One Day Volume of $8,186.30 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $217.98 million and approximately $8,186.30 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00054125 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $12,293.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

