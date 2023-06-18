Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.86. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,391 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Five Below by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

