Zacks Research Weighs in on Aflac Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Aflac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

AFL stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

