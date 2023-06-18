Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZION. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,714,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

