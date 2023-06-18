ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $27.46 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,706,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $12,338,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $536,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

