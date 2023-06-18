ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.96.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
NYSE ZTO opened at $27.46 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.
Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,706,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $12,338,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $536,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.