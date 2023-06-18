Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $13.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $287,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,273 shares of company stock worth $905,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
ZUO stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81.
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
