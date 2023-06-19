107,550 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Radian Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 2,130.1% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 3,584,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,207. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

