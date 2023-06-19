6,035 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 200,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.45. 122,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

