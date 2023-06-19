72,392 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 72,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

