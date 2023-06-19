AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) vs. Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Head to Head Survey

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) and AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Husqvarna AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. AB SKF (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AB SKF (publ) pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Husqvarna AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Husqvarna AB (publ) and AB SKF (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Husqvarna AB (publ) 2 2 0 0 1.50 AB SKF (publ) 6 3 2 0 1.64

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Husqvarna AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.18%. AB SKF (publ) has a consensus target price of $143.33, suggesting a potential upside of 672.69%. Given AB SKF (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AB SKF (publ) is more favorable than Husqvarna AB (publ).

0.0% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AB SKF (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Husqvarna AB (publ) and AB SKF (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A AB SKF (publ) 4.50% 11.23% 5.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Husqvarna AB (publ) and AB SKF (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.10 3.27 AB SKF (publ) $9.61 billion 0.88 $442.88 million $0.96 19.32

AB SKF (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Husqvarna AB (publ). Husqvarna AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB SKF (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AB SKF (publ) beats Husqvarna AB (publ) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest and Garden segment offers products and solutions for professional users in forestry, tree care, landscaping and other commercial lawn and garden services. The Gardena segment comprises the sale of garden watering and hand tools. The Husqvarna Construction segment deals with professional equipment and diamond tools for cutting and drilling in concrete, stone, masonry, tile, and asphalt. The company was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products. The company also provides various services, including application engineering, asset management, condition-based maintenance, mechanical maintenance, remanufacturing and customization, and training solutions. It offers its solutions for various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, cars and light trucks, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing and cement, ocean energy, oil and gas, pulp and paper, railways, trucks, trailers, buses, two and three wheelers, and wind energy. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

