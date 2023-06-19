ABCMETA (META) 24 Hour Volume Hits $131.78

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $131.78 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,762.13 or 0.99942647 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002447 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002571 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $244.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

