Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Cut by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $319.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.65 and its 200-day moving average is $279.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

