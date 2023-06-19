aelf Reaches Market Cap of $160.51 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. aelf has a market capitalization of $160.51 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002829 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,904,541 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

