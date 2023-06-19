Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $416,231.24 and $534.47 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00105545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00031861 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017509 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003667 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

