Alchemy Pay Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.53 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $123.53 million and $9.82 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,365,034,495 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

