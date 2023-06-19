Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 25,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

AQN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.41. 9,215,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -716.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

