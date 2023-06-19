Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $118.89 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.