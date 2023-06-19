Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Amedisys stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $103,633,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

